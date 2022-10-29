Yuma police confirmed on Friday there was no credible threat at Castle Dome Middle School based on an image on social media that was being recirculated amongst students.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said Yuma police were informed of the incident at approximately 9:20 a.m. by the school’s administration.
During the course of its investigation Yuma police determined the social media post included an image used in a school threat in Florida in 2021.
It is also the exact same image that was circulated last month referencing a threat towards Yuma High School.
“At this time, we have not found the threat to be credible,” Franklin said. “Additionally, we appreciate the members of our community who alerted us to this incident and gave us information regarding the post.”
Sgt. Franklin added that the Yuma Police Department takes all school threats very seriously and will investigate each and every one of them.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.