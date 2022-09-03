The Arizona Companion Animal Spay and Neuter Committee granted $20,000 to Yuma and $6,000 to Yuma County for the spaying and neutering of domestic and feral cats and dogs.
The grant funds come from the support and sales of the Arizona Companion Animal Spay and Neuter Pet Friendly license plates.
Annette Lagunas, chair of the Arizona Companion Animal Spay and Neuter Committee and executive director of the Humane Society of Yuma, explained that $17 of every plate sold goes back to counties all over the state.
Each year the committee distributes grants totaling about $200,000, with the amount going up each year since taxpayers donate to this program specifically by checking a box on their tax returns.
The Yuma Animal Control Services Unit is tasked with decreasing the number of stray animals in the community. The funds granted to the city will be directed to the HSOY to increase spay and neuter efforts of both domesticated and feral animals in the community.
Animal Control will issue vouchers to city residents for spay or neuter services at HSOY and then use the grant funds to pay the fees.
All funds must be used by Dec. 31, and any unspent funds must be returned with a final follow-up report.
Yuma County received $3,000 for the spay and neuter of domestic animals and $3,000 for the spay and neuter of community cats in the unincorporated areas of the county.
In return for receiving funds, the Arizona Companion Animal Spay/Neuter Committee asks the grantees to promote the spay and neuter license plates through newsletters, websites and media events and encourage their own staff to purchase the plates for their vehicles.
The state committee meets every year to distribute the funds. “I always make sure, of course, that Yuma is on that list,” Lagunas told the county supervisors.
She thanked the Yuma County Public Health Services District for applying for the grants to cover altering services in unincorporated areas.
Tony Reyes, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, praised spay and neuter efforts. “We need to highlight that service. There’s a lot of stuff going on that most people don’t realize,” he said.
He noted that removing cats from one area to another does not solve the problem. “We’re just moving it to another neighborhood,” Reyes said. “The problem of proliferation of cats in a neighborhood happens because they’re not spayed and neutered. They’re just living wildly and they’re reproducing wildly.”
Lagunas explained that the spay and neuter efforts in Yuma County are making a difference. “We are learning that, though it may not always feel like it, that it’s slowing the production of cats and community cats that we are seeing out in the community,” she said.
She also pointed out that spaying and neutering animals is an urgent need right now. “Our shelter is overflowing right now. We are seeing pre-COVID numbers, almost worse than we were pre-COVID,” Lagunas said.
During the height of the pandemic, HSOY took in 4,500 animals in a year. This year, the shelter is on its way to hitting 6,500 animals.
“We have more and more animals entering our shelter every single day that are stray and unaltered, So if we can provide these services, it’s huge,” Lagunas added.