Catalytic converters are still being stolen in the area and Yuma police issued another warning about it this week, noting the devices are relatively simple to steal using a hacksaw because the exhaust system is easy to get to.
Spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin said the problem was initially reported back in March. However, YPD still receives several reports a week about converters being stolen.
“It’s still a big problem and we think there are multiple thieves doing it,” Franklin said. “It’s just not happening in the City of Yuma, it is happening throughout the entire county.”
While no model of vehicle has been targeted specifically, a majority of the thefts are happening on company-owned cars and trucks after the business has closed for the day, or on the weekend.
The thefts that have been reported on privately-owned vehicles usually happen late at night, typically after the owner has gone to bed.
Franklin explained that thieves are stealing catalytic converters because of the metals used to make them, such as platinum, palladium and rhodium, which are extremely valuable.
“Thieves take the converters and sell them to scrap yards or recycling plants,” Franklin said.
Catalytic converters form part of a car’s exhaust system and are needed to reduce the toxic emissions created by the vehicle’s engine.
A vehicle will run poorly without one, due to the gap in the exhaust system. And, it is also illegal to drive a car without one.
They are also very expensive to replace, costing on average $1,500 to $2,000.
Franklin added that most people don’t notice that their catalytic converter has been stolen until they start their vehicle.
She added that the devices are relatively simple to steal using a portable battery-operated saw, especially if the vehicle sits high off the ground.
“It is fairly quick to do and can be done simply by sliding under the vehicle,” Franklin said.
In one instance, a victim reported that the thieves pulled up next to their car and blasted the stereo loudly so they couldn’t hear the catalytic converter being removed.
There are several ways owners can protect their vehicles from this type of theft.
- Businesses should park their company-owned vehicles in an enclosed and secured area that is well-lit, locked and alarmed, and preferably with security cameras.
- Residents should always park their cars in a garage if possible. If not, make sure the vehicle is parked in a well-lit area and consider installing motion sensor security lights.
- If you live in an apartment or condos make sure your vehicle is always locked and parked in well-lit areas.
Franklin also recommends investing in some type of catalytic converter cover or other anti-theft device, which are available through some manufacturers.
