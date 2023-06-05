The topic of libraries and the books kids will be reading has resurfaced in the Yuma School District One community. Library Coordinator Amanda Coltman initially presented on the district’s intention to update its library collections and spaces back in August 2022 in a presentation to the governing board, and during April’s governing board meeting, she presented again to update the community on their progress.
“Our library vision has stayed the same like I presented back in August,” she said. “Our libraries are student-focused and our community in our libraries, we just want to make sure our students have access to things equally within our libraries.”
She explained that the action steps that she and the district’s 18 paralibrarians have taken include auditing collections for outdated and no-longer-in-use materials, updating collections with grade-level appropriateness and undergoing professional development to help create more cohesive libraries across the district.
In providing an example of how her team has been updating the collections, she also demonstrated the need for doing so:
“One school has an average publication year of 1989 which is the year I was born! And just removing … a big chunk of that, we are up to 1996 with that school so we’re not all the way there but we are getting there, right? That’s after both my brothers were born so that means we’re getting there so that’s just by auditing some of those old, outdated materials. It’s a never-ending process to update a collection but our paralibrarians worked really hard to get that started this year for us.”
At one point in the presentation, Superintendent James Sheldahl asked Coltman if she might have an anticipated year by which the district’s “more experienced” libraries will reach an average publication year in the 21st century.
“Talking about, you know, like the one example that was 1989 but now has evolved into 1996, I mean that’s a six, seven-year improvement,” she replied. “That’s awesome. I would love for maybe two years but I know sometimes it’s hard to remove everything at once – there’s always a state procedure to remove items from the schools too so I’m really hoping that in a year and a half, we would be in the 21st century.”
Removing outdated materials makes way for newer books and in order to make decisions on what kinds of books can take their place, Coltman and the paralibrarians have developed special criteria. The criteria for purchases and donations, presented in no special order, are as follows:
• Educational significance
• Appropriateness of subject matter to curriculum and interest of students
• Reliability of material
• Student representation
• Quality of writing
• Favorable reviews and inclusion in standard selection tools
• Value of need
• Appropriateness for student age, development, ability level and learning style
“... with my master’s degree in Library Science and nearly 10 years in education and a team of 18 paralibrarians, we are consistently analyzing our collection and use a variety of resources that help determine these factors listed,” Coltman said. “For example, when you look at the credibility of book publishers, there’s opportunities to attend their webinars. So if Penguin Classroom is like, ‘Hey, we’re going to publish these books for elementary non-fiction books in the fall,’ I can attend those webinars, my paralibrarians can attend those webinars and we kind of see what fits in best that’s being published for our schools.”
The team also considers reviews from sources like Common Sense Media and School Library Journal.
“Amazon is also widely available for anybody to look at reviews but before books can actually be published, it has to go through a process and that goes through agents, literacy professionals and marketing professionals as well so before they even get that little binding and that good smell of a new book, they have to go through that full process,” she said.
Throughout the presentation, Coltman expressed pride in District One’s paralibrarians who, in addition to undertaking the task of updating collections, have also made it their goal to make their library spaces more inviting to students. One school librar has a special corner for a very popular volunteer while another has been rearranged to accommodate a comfortable reading nook. The paralibrarians also aim to keep reading interesting with different displays, highlighting books each month and fun activities. One special occasion at Desert Mesa Elementary involved a therapy special needs dog visiting kiddos in the library.
For the 2023-2024 school year, the team’s goals involve continuing to update their collections, auditing materials to a lesser extent, getting a Google Classroom for each school site to showcase the individual culture of a school’s library space and participating in more professional development opportunities and attending “District Monday” sessions.
“We’re really, really excited about (District Mondays) because that will definitely help (the paralibrarians) because they see all of our students every week,” Coltman said. “Desert Mesa has nearly 900 kids which means they see 900 kids every week.”
Since the district believes parental involvement to be very critical to student success, Coltman noted that despite being exempt from doing so, District One allows parents access to library materials through Alexandria, the library management system. All new purchased books are also available on schools’ websites.
“I really like the idea that we even if we’re exempt as a district, that we still show through transparency so that’s fantastic,” board member Anthony Gier commented.
Parents also have control over what materials their children can check out.
“Say my parent doesn’t want me to check out books about sharks or chain emails – if you remember those from the ‘90s – the parent can contact the paralibrarian or they can contact myself and I can add it to the student’s Alexandria account and says, ‘Hey, my child can’t check out books about sharks,’ you know, ‘Let’s find you something else that’s more suitable for your situation’ and so they have that ability as well,” Coltman shared.
If restricting a topic isn’t satisfactory for a parent, they can also request a review. Such a process, Coltman stated, is “incredibly common” for libraries. In District One, parents can file “Library Materials: Request for Reevaluation of Materials” form. The process goes as follows:
Upon receipt of the completed form, the paralibrarian must notify the library coordinator and building principals and distribute copies of the reevaluation form within five business days. The book is removed from circulation and gets housed with the library coordinator during the challenge process.
Within 60 days, the library coordinator, principal, at least two certified teachers and at least one community member will have read or viewed the challenged materials and meet to discuss.
The committee will also have checked general acceptance of the material by reading reviews and soliciting opinions from others competent in the field concerned and have weighed values and faults against each other and formed opinions based on the material as a whole.
After the review process, a vote is held for the material to either remain, be relocated or removed, and the majority’s decision will be considered complete. The library coordinator issues a report to the superintendent and the complainant within 30 days of the meeting.
If the complainant is dissatisfied with the decision, they can submit a form within 10 days to appeal the decision and schedule a meeting with the committee to argue their case.
After explaining this process, Coltman was asked how parents can be part of the process. She stated that they can use a call to the public or contact their principal to express they would love to part of the opportunity. When asked if she’s ever come across a book that she deemed inappropriate, she responded that she hadn’t come across anything that “didn’t just need to be relocated to a different school.”
“We’re so blessed to have Amanda,” Superintendent Sheldahl remarked near the end of the presentation. “We had 18 really dedicated, hard-working paralibrarians (that were) working to the best of their ability in their separate schools and to have a library coordinator, a certified librarian with a master’s in Library Science, to come in and lead that team, you can see in just a very short time what great progress we’ve made so I really appreciate that.”
The governing board meeting had a higher attendance than usual. While the call to the public only had one speaker, the parent speaking attended to express his hopes for the kinds of books offered at District One libraries as they catch up with the 21st century.
“I am a parent whose students may come and attend the school district,” Mark Osborn said. “I’m the father of two 4 and a half-year-old boys and one of their favorite things in the world is they love to read. Every night we read two books as a family. If we have free time, they will get books and they’ll pretend to read because they’re still figuring it out but they’re voracious readers and I know that an important part of their academic future is going to be time spent in libraries …”
Osborn stated that the topic of families “wanting or not wanting certain books” has come up in the news more frequently as of late and wanted the board to know that as a parent, he values diversity.
“I want my my children to be able to go into a library and find a book that they like in a library that are the kind of materials that they’re interested in, that reflect their values and their views because ultimately that’s how they become the best readers and students they can be,” he said. “… I appreciate a diverse library and I just hope it continues that way. And even though I know there are a lot of parents that feel the same way, they might not be the loudest or most outspoken parents you might see during the year, I do want you to know that we are out here and we appreciate that even if we aren’t the ones bringing it to the light or bringing it to the forefront and so I just want to say thank you and I appreciate it.”