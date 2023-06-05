The topic of libraries and the books kids will be reading has resurfaced in the Yuma School District One community. Library Coordinator Amanda Coltman initially presented on the district’s intention to update its library collections and spaces back in August 2022 in a presentation to the governing board, and during April’s governing board meeting, she presented again to update the community on their progress.

“Our library vision has stayed the same like I presented back in August,” she said. “Our libraries are student-focused and our community in our libraries, we just want to make sure our students have access to things equally within our libraries.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

