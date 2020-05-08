Investigators from the Yuma Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a house fire that was reported in the area of 5th Avenue and 24th Street Thursday morning.
According to information provided by YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert, firefighters were dispatched to the location at approximately 8:45 a.m. When they arrived on scene they found heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof of a home at 2303 S. 6th Ave.
It took firefighters under 30 minutes to control the fire.
There no reports of any injuries.
“There was fire damage throughout the structure with a partial roof collapse,” Erfert said.
The house had been vacant and did not have any utilities connected. The fire was contained to the house where the fire started, and did not spread to neighboring homes.
Erfert added that there had been recent fires in the alley nearby and neighbors have reported transient individuals trespassing on the property.
Fire personnel remained on scene working on hot spots and flare-ups.
Residents can help the police and fire departments, as well as protect their homes and families by reporting suspicious circumstances and persons, YFD said. Be aware of people hanging around vacant buildings (or acting like they are trying to hide from view) or in business areas (or parks) after hours (especially late at night).
Reporting this type of suspicious activity to the police immediately (9-1-1), can help prevent crimes and even save lives, YFD noted.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.