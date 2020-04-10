US Customs and Border Protection officers working at the San Luis port of entry made two arrests this week for travelers smuggling drugs and currency through both sides of the border, according to the CBP Tucson field office.
The first came on Monday when travelers tried to pass Customs with two pounds of fentanyl and half a pound of methamphetamines taped to their body. Combined, the drugs had an estimated street value of $28,000.
The other event happened Wednesday when a traveler tried to leave the U.S. with $21,000 in cash hidden under household cleaning items. Travelers can only leave with $10,000 in cash without declaring it, and the traveler caught on Wednesday was arrested for trying to leave with more.
Although the border is open only to essential travelers, which is mostly limited to legal crossing for work, education or medical purposes, CBP Chief of Commercial Operations at San Luis, Justin Winburn, and the spokesperson for CBP operations in Arizona, Teresa Small, said that attempts at smuggling drugs, weapons or currency across the border have continued at a steady rate, though the total numbers are down like the number of travelers overall since the Department of Homeland Security closed the border to non-essential travel on March 21.
A week after the closure of the border, CBP officers at San Luis arrested three individuals in three separate incidents on the same day for trying to smuggle drugs and ammunition.
The first case was a 43-year-old woman who tried to smuggle 49 pounds of cocaine worth $536,000. Later in the day, a 21-year-old Yuma resident tried to smuggle $1,000 worth of meth in her bra, and an hour later, a 19-year-old from San Diego and a 21-year-old from San Luis tried to smuggle 300 rounds of high-caliber ammo in the air filter housing of their truck.
CBP officers still see those types of attempts at the San Luis port of entry, Winburn said, including a seizure of 104 pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine worth $302,000 that happened the same weekend the border closed to non-essential travel.
Leading up to the closure, Winburn said he didn’t expect a decrease in the rate of smuggling attempts despite the certain decrease in the number of crossings and said essential travelers have the same ability to try to smuggle contraband as non-essential travelers.