CBP delays reopening of SENTRI enrollment centers until Aug. 10

SAN LUIS, Ariz.. – The spike in COVID-19 cases in Arizona and other states has prompted the U.S. Department of Customs and Border Protection to postpone enrollment in the agency’s expedited border crossing programs.
CBP announced it has postponed reopening of SENTRI enrollment centers at the commercial port of entry in San Luis and elsewhere until Aug. 10 to reduce the likelihood of spread of the coronavirus among applicants for the program and CBP staff.
The enrollment centers originally were closed in March as part of steps to protect CBP personnel from the virus. They were rescheduled to reopen Monday before the agency decided to extend the closure another month.
People who successfully undergo interviews and background investigations by CBP and who pay a registration fee are enrolled in the Trusted Travelers programs, which allows them to make expedited border crossings from Mexico at U.S. ports of entry through dedicated pedestrian and car lanes.
People who previously scheduled their interviews for this month or before August should reschedule interviews on the program’s website, CBP said.
People have 485 days from the date of conditional approval of their Trusted Travelers applications to complete the enrollment process.
CBP also announced because of the closures, it will extend by 18 months the Trusted Travelers benefits to existing participants who need to renew their memberships in the programs.