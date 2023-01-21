Soaring Egg Prices

Shown are eggs at a grocery story in Morrisville, Pa., on Jan. 10. “There has been a large increase in the volume of prohibited food items, such as raw eggs and raw poultry meat, brought by travelers from Mexico. We would like to remind the traveling public that federal agricultural regulations remain in effect,” said Jennifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Egg prices may be going up in the U.S., but don’t try to save money by buying them in Mexico. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, raw eggs and poultry from Mexico are prohibited from entry into the U.S.

Failure to declare such items could result in penalties of up to $10,000, CBP said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you