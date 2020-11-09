U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in San Luis provided critical medical care to a man over the weekend who had possibly suffered a drug overdose.
According to information provided by CBP, at approximately 12:28 a.m., Sunday a U.S. citizen, who was unconscious and unresponsive was brought to the port of entry.
A CBP officer who was working the primary inspection area immediately requested CBP Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), the San Luis Police Department, and an ambulance in order to provide medical care.
Upon arrival, EMTs administered one dose of NARCAN via nasal spray. A second dose was also needed when the man did not respond. They continued to provide medical care until paramedics from the San Luis Fire Department arrived.
Upon arrival, SLFD paramedics took over providing medical care to the patient, who by now was beginning to regain consciousness.
The patient’s mother, who lived in Mexico, was admitted into the country and the SLFD transported the patient and her to the Yuma Regional Medical Center for further care.
“The men and women of the Tucson Field Office continue to display unparalleled levels of dedication and professionalism,” said Guadalupe Ramirez, Director of Field Operations, Tucson Field Office. “This heroic event which took place at the San Luis Port of Entry exemplifies CBP’s core values of vigilance, service, and integrity.”
CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products.
