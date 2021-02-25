U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning residents nationwide of a new telephone scam that attempts to gain access to their banking information.
The federal agency says that it has received numerous calls from residents from all over the country about scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs officers.
Residents are reporting that the calls are a pre-recorded message stating that a box of drugs and money being shipped with their name on it has been intercepted.
They are then instructed to press #1 to speak with a CBP officer or Border Patrol agent, who then attempts to get their bank account information.
USCBP says these phone scams are phishing attempts and residents are urged not to provide the caller with any information.
“We are thankful for the concerned residents who have reached out to us with this information so we can inform our family, friends, and community of this criminal intent,” said Director of Field Operations Christopher Perry. “I would just like everyone to remember, if you get a call stating they are CBP and asking for money to just hang up.”
The Department of Homeland Security and CBP does not solicit money over the phone.
Yuma Police Department spokesperson, Sgt. Lori Franklin, who actually received one of the scam calls herself, said that while she is not aware of any victims in the Yuma area, several people have commented that they too received the call on YPD’s Facebook page.
Lt. Sam Pavlack also said that the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is not aware if there have been any victims locally either.
If such calls are received, people should make a note of the number and any other pertinent details about the call and immediately hang up, and report the incident if possible. Phone scams can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission online at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/.
