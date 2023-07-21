Three organizations will use federal grant funds to help Yuma low-income residents without shelter and/or at risk of losing their housing.
After previously adopting a plan for the use of $99,500 in grant funds, the City Council made it official by approving three agreements for disbursement of the funds.
The council adopted the Annual Action Plan in May outlining how the city’s allocation of Community Development Block Grant funding to benefit low-income residents in fiscal year 2024.
The council agreed to award the funds to three organizations for the following projects:
• Crossroads Mission Homeless Outreach Program, $40,000: Crossroads will administer the program with the outreach coordinator making daily trips around Yuma seeking unsheltered people to provide supplies for basic needs and information on services. The coordinator will encourage unsheltered people to access services at Crossroads Mission and other service providers. The objective of the program is to give the support needed by unsheltered people to move into shelter or housing.
• Western Arizona Council of Governments Housing Counseling Program, $37,500: WACOG will provide one-on-one counseling to people at risk of losing housing through eviction or foreclosure. Counselors will help families understand available options, that may include applying for foreclosure prevention assistance, working with lenders to modify their mortgage or applying for rental assistance. The objective of the program is to keep people housed.
• Southwest Fair Housing Council, $22,000: The group will coordinate a comprehensive fair housing program in Yuma designed to preserve equal access to housing for all people. Activities will include a Fair Housing Symposium, training sessions, testing and enforcement.