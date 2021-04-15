The Yuma County Public Health Services District Diabetes Prevention Program has achieved a major milestone in the form of full recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This designation is reserved for programs that effectively deliver a quality, evidence-based diabetes prevention lifestyle change program and meet all the standards of CDC recognition.
The Health District’s diabetes education program started in July 2019 to address and reduce the incidence of pre-diabetes in Yuma County. Since that time, Yuma County Health District’s Diabetes Prevention team, led by program coordinator Cynthia Espinoza, has worked to build the program and achieve this recognition.
“What makes this program unique is that, although its focus is on healthy lifestyle changes, it remains flexible and adapts to each participant’s individual needs while providing support from other individuals with similar goals,” Espinoza explained.
The Arizona Department of Health Service estimated in 2019 that nearly 28.1% of adults in Yuma County have diabetes, compared with the statewide average of 10.1%, according to data from the Arizona Diabetes Action Plan and Report (ADHS report to the 53rd Legislature, 2nd Regular Session).
Diabetes is now recognized as the seventh leading cause of death with heart disease, kidney disease and stroke being the resulting complications from uncontrolled blood glucose levels.
The Yuma County Diabetes Prevention Program is available for persons who are diagnosed with prediabetes or who are at-risk for diabetes. Risk factors include being overweight or obese; being 45 years or older; having a parent, brother or sister with type 2 diabetes; being physically active less than three times a week; having gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy) or giving birth to a baby who weighed more than 9 pounds; and having polycystic ovary syndrome.
The program consists of 22 one-hour sessions delivered over a year. The first six months sessions are delivered every other week and the last six months sessions are delivered once a month.
For more information about this program, please contact Cynthia Espinoza at 928-317-4580.