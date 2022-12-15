Hanukkah 2.jpg

Latkes, potato pancakes, are a traditional food at Hanukkah celebrations and will be served at a Hanukkah potluck hosted by the Yuma Jewish Community Council and the Congregation Beth HaMidbar.

In the midst of the winter cold and darkness, fire, light and traditions have kept humanity warm for ages. The customs may vary but the hope is the same.

Among many winter festivities, Hanukkah – or the Festival of Lights – has a place in Yuma and this year, Congregation Beth HaMidbar is inviting the public to celebrate.

