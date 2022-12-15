In the midst of the winter cold and darkness, fire, light and traditions have kept humanity warm for ages. The customs may vary but the hope is the same.
Among many winter festivities, Hanukkah – or the Festival of Lights – has a place in Yuma and this year, Congregation Beth HaMidbar is inviting the public to celebrate.
Those who observe the holiday are familiar with the story of the Maccabees and the miracle of the oil. The story begins in 168 B.C.E. when the Temple in Jerusalem had been desecrated.
As ReformJudaism.org explains, the Syrian king Antiochus sent soldiers to the Temple and abolished Judaism and its practices. The Jews were given a choice between Greek gods and death. Some chose to resist; they became collectively known as the Maccabees and they won two battles, eventually leading to the rededication of the Temple. To this day, their strength in the face of assimilation is celebrated annually.
Hanukkah is erroneously known as “Jewish Christmas” by some, but the holiday is its own observance, wholly separate. Its name means “dedication” since it commemorates the rededication of the Temple following its Greek occupation. And the miracle of the oil has become a significant legend in perseverance and resilience. When the Maccabees entered the Temple to reclaim it, they found a single jar with just enough oil for a day. But it burned until a messenger returned eight days later with more oil.
Today, the holiday takes place over eight nights and the Hanukkah menorah contains nine candles – an additional one is lit each night. The original lit jar and the flickering candles that represent it are a symbol. As the Reform Judaism website describes it, Hanukkah reminds Jews today to “rededicate themselves to keeping alive the flame of Jewish religion, culture and peoplehood so that it may be passed on to the next generation.”
This year, Hanukkah begins on Sunday, Dec. 18 and lasts until Monday, Dec. 26. In recognition of this festival, Congregation Beth HaMidbar is holding a potluck open to everyone.
A representative for the Reform Congregation shared that the congregation hopes to encourage Jewish community members to connect but the party is open to anyone. As a Hanukkah potluck, individuals can bring foods they’d like to share. There aren’t restrictions for the types of food to bring but attendees may want to keep Jewish practices in mind and avoid pork and shellfish, for example.
The event takes place on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. and attendees will need to call (928) 210 – 8368 by Friday, Dec. 16 to leave an RSVP voice message. Since the number is an answering machine, there won’t be a person answering, but folks can expect a call back within 24 hours.
Why RSVP by phone? Calling will help disclose the location safely but it also ensures there will be enough latkes, or potato pancakes, for everyone.
