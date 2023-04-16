The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area is inviting the community to celebrate National Space Day on May 5 at the Colorado River State Historic Park.
The free event will be held from 7-9:30 p.m. and feature telescope viewing, educational booths, crafts and activities for all ages. No pets are allowed.
Enter the park through the main entrance at 201 N. 4th Ave. or through the back gate at the end of 2nd Avenue. Overflow parking will be available on the corner of 1st Street and 2nd Avenue.
YCNHA expressed appreciation to its partners for participating and making this event possible. The partners include Arizona Western College, Yuma County Library District, Children’s Museum of Yuma County and Yuma International Airport.