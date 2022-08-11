District One had reason to celebrate this week. In fact, it had 35 reasons.
During its August governing board meeting, special recognition was given to 35 students for achieving perfect scores on the 2021-2022 Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment (AASA) state standardized test for mathematics and English language arts (ELA).
Each year in the spring semester, Arizona public school students in 3rd through 8th grade complete the AASA. The standardized tests are new for Arizona, having been adopted in 2022 and they serve as a means of determining students’ mastery of reading, writing and mathematics for their grade level.
While a perfect score on these tests isn’t required to indicate mastery, District One reports that it demonstrates excellent achievement and outstanding knowledge in grade-level English language arts and math.
According to the district, 30 students received perfect scores on the math standardized test, four received perfect scores on the ELA standardized test and one student received perfect scores on both. These students represent 13 different District One schools.
“Their achievement demonstrates the academic excellence and exceptional education that students receive at District One schools,” said Superintendent James Sheldahl.
Before calling up each student to award them with a special certificate of recognition before everyone in attendance, Sheldahl also encouraged a round of applause for the parents.
Listed below are the students, the subject they achieved perfect scores in and their grade level from when they took the test in Spring 2022:
- Frank Aguilera, 4th grade, Math
- Darren Allen, 3rd grade, Math
- Giovanni Avendano, 4th grade, Math
- Ernesto Barrera, 3rd grade, Math
- Adrian Beas, 7th grade, Math
- Riker Bowden, 4th grade, Math
- Ares Carr, 3rd grade, Math
- Leroy Covarrubias, 4th grade, Math
- Zaiyeli Cuadrado, 5th grade, ELA
- Marshall Dennis, 3rd grade, Math
- Aviree Ellsworth, 5th grade, Math
- Cristiano Esqueda, 3rd grade, Math
- William Hayes, 4th grade, Math
- Puwin Jittham, 3rd grade, Math
- Aurelia Kaye, 3rd grade, Math
- Joaquin Lopez Torrez, 3rd grade, Math
- Ezekiel Mead, 3rd grade, Math
- Chase Melton, 4th grade, Math
- Gannon Muro, 4th grade, Math
- Jorge Nieves, 3rd grade, Math
- Isabella Padilla, 3rd grade, Math
- Michael Pilger, 5th grade, ELA/Math
- Jocelyn Ramirez, 4th grade, Math
- Itzelany Rivas, 4th grade, ELA
- William Rouff, 6th grade, Math
- Timothy Schauer, 4th grade, Math
- Marceline Schwitzing, 3rd grade, Math
- Arihaan Shrestha, 3rd grade, Math
- Alaina Stuart, 4th grade, Math
- Hedrick Trujillo Nunez, 3rd grade, Math
- Yiselle Valdivia-Meza, 4th grade, Math
- Danko Venditelli, 5th grade, ELA
- Marko Venditelli, 3rd grade, Math
- Burton Whitmer, 3rd grade, Math
- Avery Wuertemburg, 4th grade, ELA
