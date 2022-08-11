District One had reason to celebrate this week. In fact, it had 35 reasons.

During its August governing board meeting, special recognition was given to 35 students for achieving perfect scores on the 2021-2022 Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment (AASA) state standardized test for mathematics and English language arts (ELA).

