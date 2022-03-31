Every Nov. 20, Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed by the community and its allies to mourn those who were murdered for being transgender. The day places great importance on the fact that these hate crimes continue to occur each year in devastating numbers, but the somberness of the observance inspired the creation of another day that celebrates those in the community who continue to live.
Since 2009, the International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) has been celebrated each March 31. This year, the observance carries extra weight in Arizona as Gov. Doug Ducey signed bills that restrict access to girls’ sports and gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
Transgender and nonbinary youth in Yuma carry on – but their stories aren’t just about carrying on. From the highs to the lows, here’s what trans and nonbinary people from Yuma want to share about their experiences.
Apollo and Erica Hernandez
“Trans Day of Visibility is a day where all kinds of people get to boost and uplift people who are trans as well as gender nonconformity,” said Apollo Hernandez, a trans man. “A lot of times, the trans community doesn’t get the opportunity to be proud of themselves. We stay closeted for our own safety, but it’s nice to be loud and proud.”
Apollo’s in high school and out of the closet to everyone who knows him, wearing pride patches on his jacket and living openly among a sea of cisgender teens (cisgender refers to those who identify as the gender they were assigned at birth).
“I do have a lot of bad experiences, but it’s nice to see other trans and LGBTQ kids connect with me more closely,” he said. “It makes me more of a target but I don’t care. I’m tired of being quiet about it.”
Apollo shared that he first expressed having a different gender when he was about 11. Before he realized it for himself, he shared that he was always the type to hang out with guys and was seen as a tomboy. When he discovered that that wasn’t what people expected of him, he tried to express it more as being trans, but he stayed quiet about it for a while. Once he became more vocal, it caused a social shift for him. He began to have problems with friends and tried to change who he was and it took a lot from him.
Fortunately, he found support from his mother, Erica Hernandez.
“As a parent, watching your kids grow up, we could see where he was excelling,” Erica said. “Gender never came into play when he was trying to express himself. It was never, ‘Oh no, only boys play soccer’ or ‘only girls play with dolls.’ That was really important growing up.
“...When he came out to us, I just remember being supportive. You’re meant to support your kids. You’ve been given this gift of a child, you try to bring them up, you always want them to have a place to always come home. There was never a question of we’re not going to support this or if this is a phase. We want them to stand firm in how you see yourself. That confidence is going to take them a lot further. At least in our home, we want our kids to feel confident and find what it is that fuels them.”
Erica shared that celebrating TDOV is especially important because the only times trans people are heard about in the news is when negative experiences happen. For parents especially, it can create a lot of fear for the future of their children, but she notes that more and more positive experiences are coming to light and that that’s why visibility is so important.
“I think there’s a little bit of fear and panic knowing your child is going to have obstacles,” she said. “But your best is not necessarily your child’s best. I think it comes down to open-mindedness and having to unlearn everything you’ve been taught. Maybe you don’t really ever understand, but support your children no matter what … Your child’s journey is their journey alone, and it takes a lot for them to open up and be vulnerable.
“You have to admit as a parent that you may not know everything, but you are also responsible to your children in providing them with resources–with organizations like PFLAG and one•n•ten and having a GSA on campus.
“You have to try everything to be able to not set up your kids for failure. There’s no defeat in admitting you don’t know everything when it comes to gender and sexuality. We start having words for things and that’s something that’s ongoing. We never existed before because we never talked about it before so let’s talk about these things. What it is, is you’re starting to see people in our community feel confident because of the visibility. We can’t continue hiding in the shadows. We have to come out and be a part of our community, not just come out to it.”
Tee Martinez
Tee Martinez is a queer person who uses they/he pronouns. This means they interchangeably use the “he/him/his” and “they/them/theirs” pronoun sets. Although they present as a man to the world around them, he’s never identified as one.
“Queer is traditionally used as a slur, but for others, it’s living in between the binary and being whoever I want to be, whenever I want to be,” they said. “It’s confusing, but most of the time, I’m just me. I don’t feel the need to be overtly masculine or feminine or even in-between. I think that’s how most people feel, especially since there’s no need for traditional gender roles or stereotypes in nuclear families where man provides and woman supports–those lines have blurred rapidly over the past century. I don’t need to be rough and tough, I can be gentle and kind, I can just be me.”
Martinez shared that he began to feel gender dysphoria when he was 8. They had officially joined a Mormon church and felt pressured to be manly, but they didn’t have the words to describe what they felt about that.
“When I was 12, I joined Boy Scouts,” he said. “Before anyone asks, I wasn’t sexually abused. I did feel less than the other male scouts. When I was 17 or 18, I met a close friend of mine who eventually came out to me as nonbinary and I met a trans person for the first time. It was weird at first to finally meet someone who existed outside of the binary, but I felt a kinship with him.”
Martinez has since come to have a deeper self-understanding. They’re out of the closet, but they don’t feel a need to be.
“I haven’t ever felt a need to make a public coming out post,” he said. “Those who know me know me as who I am. It’s never been like a ‘life update’ really, but more of a one-on-one conversation with my chosen family. My blood family, some of them know that I’m queer.
“I’m probably one of the odd ones when it comes to accepting myself. I get angry with myself for not being cis or straight, especially since I could have a kid and a marriage already, in comparison to one of my peers.”
As they shared that, they had just received another wedding invite to an old church friend’s wedding in a month, but noted they wouldn’t change a thing.
“I’m me or else I would be lying to myself and to those who I consider family,” Martinez said. “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re sheer, get used to it. We’ve always been here. The earliest gender-affirming surgery was in like 1912.”
EJ Lozano
EJ Lozano is a trans male who uses he/him and they/them pronouns. He realized he wasn’t cisgender since a young age and today, those who know are those who belong in his closest circle.
“I’m not generally out to everyone that I know or want to tell, but I came out to some of the most important people in my life and they treat me well and make me feel valid as a trans person,” Lozano said.
Living in Yuma, he shared that he feels somewhat safe because he knows that not everyone will treat trans people badly, but there are still those who do cause harm when they know someone’s trans.
“I haven’t been treated badly, but I have been misgendered a lot by people I’ve come out to as a trans person and it’s kind of upsetting since those who misgender me are people who I thought would support me,” he said.
Lozano said he doesn’t feel that different or special in comparison to cisgender people. Although cis and trans people are different in some ways, they’re still people, but Lozano is still glad to share they feel valid as a trans person.
Dionysus Riverson
As a recently out trans man, Dionysus Riverson feels he would have realized sooner if he knew that being trans was even an option. But the feelings that he came to identify later in life had been there before. He shared that he had bottom dysphoria (gender dysphoria related to anatomy in one’s bottom half), which was a major thing he’s faced his entire life but didn’t have a name for.
“That was the big thing,” he said. “And when I started imagining my future as a man, I realized that that was the future I wanted.”
When he finally realized he was trans, Riverson said that he felt that he fit better.
“I just feel like I fit in better–not even outside of myself but inside of myself,” he said. “I fit better in my mind so I don’t feel wrong like I have to be a girl and there’s all of these woman things that I have to do because I’m a girl. I get to let go of all of those things because I let go of the fact that I’m a girl because I’m not a girl.”
Riverson moved out of Yuma nearly 10 years ago, but he shared that if the region had been more vocal in its support, it would have helped him come out sooner as a child and teenager growing up in Yuma.
“While living in Yuma as a child didn’t necessarily slow down the process of my realizing and coming out and all that, it certainly didn’t do anything to encourage that and from what I know of Yuma currently and having lived there in the past, I would say the biggest thing that Yuma can do is to be more vocal about its support of trans people whether that comes out in the form of more pride parades or more statements from the government that trans people specifically are supported,” he said.
“I haven’t heard of any of that happening in Yuma and I think if I had known more trans people or even known that the county as a whole supported trans people, even as a child it would have helped me to know that trans people exist and that that was an option for me. I didn’t even know it was an option as a child and a teenager growing up in Yuma and I think if I had known that if I were a trans person I would be supported there, then that would have helped me come out sooner.”
Regarding the upsurge in laws restricting trans rights, Riverson feels that they’re precisely why TDOV matters.
“I think that the laws that are coming out like banning certain trans people from sports or from bathrooms or restricting gender-affirming care for children, puberty blockers and all of that, I don’t think it comes necessarily most of the time from a place of hate but from a place of ignorance,” he said. “People tend to fear what they don’t know so I think Transgender Day of Visibility is important as an educational tool so that people who are not transgender can understand what it’s like to be transgender and in that way hopefully create some compassion there.”
Milo Dean
For Milo Dean, a genderfluid person who primarily uses they/them pronouns, being trans and nonbinary hasn’t been easy, but they wouldn’t have it any other way.
“For me, being genderfluid means existing without boundaries,” they said. “When you look at me, you might think I’m a girl, but I can assure you that when you picture one, you’re going to be totally off the mark about who I am as a person. Being a girl is awesome, but my experience extends beyond that. I contain multitudes, so perhaps that’s why the singular they pronoun fits me best!”
Dean shared that they never felt 100% like a girl all their life, but they didn’t have words to describe it. They just assumed they felt different because they weren’t thin or pretty like other girls.
“It really came to a head when I turned 21,” they said. “My mom kept wanting to give me purses and makeup for my birthday and I found myself feeling so frustrated that I wanted to scream, ‘I’m not a girl like you!’ Realizing that inspired questions and I spent a long time thinking about it, trying different pronouns and labels until I found that genderfluid best describes me because no single gender captures my experience.”
Dean never found support at home and at one point even risked homelessness, but they shared that nothing compares to living authentically.
“I love being genderfluid, but I hate living in a world that hates trans people,” they said. “Like me, lots of trans people find themselves turned away and rejected by blood family. It’s becoming less common, but trans people still tend to die at younger ages and experience homelessness at higher rates precisely because they get disowned by family and rejected by society.”
Dean expressed dismay regarding the bills targeting trans youth, stating that the more trans youth are penalized for existing, the more they’ll meet tragic ends.
“It costs so little to use the right name and pronouns, to show love and support, but it’s so rare that I find that here,” they said. “I only found support in college and I’m so grateful for it because that’s why I’m alive today. It doesn’t matter if you try to control your child and keep them in the dark. At some point, they’ll find themself and the only difference at that point will be whether they want to keep you in their life. The trans community doesn’t have an agenda to turn your kids trans–we just want kids who are trans to survive.”
How to be a better ally
So how can Yumans improve the quality of life for their trans and nonbinary loved ones? The Hernandezes, Martinez, Lozano, Riverson and Dean had plenty to say, with education being the most consistent response.
Lozano shared that educating oneself with the term transgender and what it means to be trans would go a long way in making trans people feel safer in Yuma. Showing support as an ally was also identified as a way to make a difference.
“There’s levels to allyship,” Martinez said. “I’m down with people being indifferent to trans folx–like cool, you’re fine with me living my life and I’m cool with you living yours. No big deal. When there’s legislation that can hurt others, like Florida’s [Don’t Say Gay] bill, yeah, that’s harmful. If you don’t want to speak up, use your voice to vote against and just send an email to a senator–there’s resources that send automatic emails to state reps.”
Martinez also noted that sometimes in ally organizations or even pride events, allies can eclipse and speak over those who belong to the community. While he recommends cisgender/heterosexual people to be present in their support, they need to listen to those who represent the community.
Another thing is being sure to use the right name and pronouns.
“The biggest thing is to call people by their correct pronouns and ask people for their pronouns because people do not always look like what they are,” Riverson. “For example, I’m a trans man. I have yet to medically transition so I do not look like a trans man and so anyone who looked at me would be like, ‘That’s a woman,’ but I’m not a woman and it hurts when people assume that.”
“Making mistakes is natural,” Dean said. “So apologize and move on, but make the effort because using the right name and pronouns for someone is the most basic respect. We all learn to identify someone’s pronouns at a glance so learning to use something different is a lot like learning a second language, but the more you practice it, the easier it gets. I promise.”
Erica Hernandez shared that if you find yourself uncomfortable with the idea of trans people, take a look inward.
“Take a long look inside and ask why it bothers you so much,” she said. “If you take the time to connect with somebody and see them as more than their gender/sexuality, you will find a very lovely person. My life is better because of [my son,] Apollo. I see them as more than their gender/sexuality.”
Hernandez shared that businesses can also play a big hand in making support visible in Yuma. As the president of PFLAG (which stands for Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) in Yuma, Hernandez shared that she scopes places to see where LGBTQ+ people can feel comfortable being themselves.
“For me, I’m a little surprised and taken aback when I see businesses taking it upon themselves to claim to be a safe space–that they are an open and accepting community and they won’t tolerate bigotry or hate,” she said.
She emphasized the importance of safe spaces in Yuma and knowing the resources to call. For homeless people and victims of abuse, they can find resources in the Crossroads Mission and Amberly’s Place, but she feels LGBTQ+ people should also know where they can turn to. That’s why she’s part of the effort from PFLAG and the Yuma Pride Center to create a physical space in Yuma, but businesses can do their parts by making online posts, having little symbols like a pride flag or serving as sponsors for pride.
But at the individual and collective level, these people had a resounding message: learn to accept diversity and don’t be afraid to accept yourself.
“Embrace noncomformity,” said Apollo Hernandez. “Embrace accepting yourself how you want as much as you can.”
To connect with Yuma PFLAG’s support group, individuals can follow their social media pages on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pflagyumaAZ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pflagyuma4u/ or email them at pflagyuma4u@gmail.com.
