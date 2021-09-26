The 2020 Census Bureau counts for population and housing units in Yuma don’t match the city and state estimates. Many housing units and residents were not counted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which could result in less state-shared revenues for Yuma.
The city can dispute the housing units, but not the population count. The only recourse is to hold a mid-decade census in 2025.
Jennifer Albers, a city principal planner, explained to the council where the census errors might be found and why they occurred.
“COVID happened, and field operations were suspended until August. So what that meant was that all that door-to-door knocking was put off from April and May to August, September and October. We have a lot of population that would have been here in April and May, (and) if you drive through some of the places in the community, you won’t see anyone there in August,” Albers said.
Yuma County and several cities in the county, including Wellton and Somerton, also experienced a reduced population, according to the census.
“COVID made our hard-to-count community just magnify that hard-to-count problem,” she noted.
The region typically has a low-response rate to census counts due to a high non-English speaking population, high low-to-moderate income population, high child population and many migrant workers and migratory residents.
In addition, all census outreach events usually held were canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Adding to the difficulty are housing changes to group quarters, such as farmworker housing, Arizona Western College dormitories, military barracks and the homeless population.
In the census counts from 1990 and subsequent decades, Yuma County and most other Arizona counties registered growth. This year, the census shows more counties with no growth than those with growth.
“That has to be COVID. Problems with getting people to respond to the census is what caused those numbers to be so low,” Albers said.
In Arizona, five counties showed less population in 2020 than in 2010. Albers noted that rural counties have been harder hit than urban areas because it’s harder to count dwellings on farmland miles from a highway than an apartment complex in a metropolitan area.
The census indicates that a number of Arizona cities had less people in 2020 than 2010, including Wellton and Somerton.
“Wellton lost 20% of their population in 10 years, and you can talk to them about their building permit data and they go, ‘That’s not possible,’” Albers noted.
Between 2010 and 2020, the census shows that Yuma grew by 4,888 people, a .5% annual growth rate, “which is very low. We’re usually in the 1 or 2%,” according to Albers.
The census shows that Yuma County has 4,000 less people in 2020 than it did in 2010. “What that says is that people are leaving unincorporated Yuma County. Building permit data doesn’t show that,” Albers said. “That doesn’t mean people are leaving Foothills, they aren’t leaving Tacna. They’re just not getting counted.”
In a non-census year, the best population estimate is the state estimate, which is based on city building permit data reported every year. It includes numbers on single- and multi-family homes, demolitions, annexations, groups quarters, military base housing, nursing homes, etc.
The state estimate for 2020 is 108,010. “We think that’s a good number because it’s looking at our actual building permit activity,” Albers said, adding that in every city in the county, the state estimate is significantly different from the census. The state formula takes into consideration that it takes time to build a home and that some homes are never built.
From 2010 to 2019, Yuma reported 3,527 single-family homes, 71 duplexes to four-plexes, 221 multi-family units, 573 mobile homes and park models. Minus 180 demolitions, the permits totaled 4,212.
When the Census Bureau did its count, it only reported 2,870 new units in 10 years, which doesn’t match the city’s permit data. The permit data for San Luis, Somerton, Wellton and Yuma County also doesn’t match the census counts. Yuma County, for example, is off by about 5,000 units.
The communities can challenge the housing units, but not the population counts. “We may never become whole through this census challenge, but we’ll be in a better place than we are now,” Albers said.
To submit a challenge, the city will look over 2,200 blocks to see which housing units are missing from the census count. The city already has a count for population and housing units from the redistricting data released in August.
The city will also look at MCAS barracks because the Census Bureau has had problems with that count before. Staff will also look at farmworker units; the city has identified all agricultural group quarters, but they’re not showing up in the data.
“If they did the count in April or May, they should have found those units, those individuals. Because they’re here most of the year, they should have been counted here. But if they went in August, they probably weren’t even able to find a manager to talk to,” Albers said.
To illustrate the mismatch between counts, Albers used data on 12 blocks from Avenue A to 5th Avenue. In 2010, the census showed a population of 1,066 with 407 housing units. In 2020, the population showed 728 people and 375 units, a loss of 338 persons, or 30% less people, and a loss of 32 units, or 10%.
Another example is the Palm Shadows Apartments on the southwest corner of 1st Street and 9th Avenue, which has 76 units, but the 2020 census showed 54 units.
MCAS reported a barracks population of 1,932 in 2020 while the census showed 785 people living on the base.
The census also doesn’t have a complete count of the people living in the areas annexed into the city, Alber said.
Yuma will work together with Yuma County, Somerton, Wellton and San Luis to submit a challenge by January.
Another option is a mid-decade census in 2025. “That might be the best way for us to become whole again,” Albers said, adding that it involves significant expenses and operations.
The city can also ask the state to follow the 2020 state estimates for revenue-sharing as opposed to the census “because we recognize the census is so flawed and it’s not a good count of our community and most communities in our state,” she said.
This may involve talking to legislators and amending the state statute in coordination with other rural communities. “If everybody is engaged in this and wants to make this happen, it might be the best way to keep us on an even playing field as opposed to hurting our rural communities so much,” Albers noted.
Based on the 2020 census population of 95,548 for Yuma, the city would receive a 1.34% share of state revenues. Based on the state estimate of 108,010, the city would receive a 1.48% share of state revenues.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said that the other local mayors agreed that the challenge needs to be done as a region.
“Having the state recognize it’s a flawed census, and they need to look at doing that, I think it would be a good idea,” Albers said.