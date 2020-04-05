Census participation in south county lags

SOMERTON — The coronavirus outbreak is being blamed in part for a thus-far low response rate by south Yuma County residents in the 2020 Census.
From March 12, the date of launch of the Census campaign, through the end of the month, only 9.1% of Somerton households had completed the Census questionnaire either by internet or by mail.
Meanwhile, the response rate in San Luis, Ariz., in that period was 2.5%, according to Census figures.
In the months leading up to the start of the campaign, officials in both cities had repeatedly urged residents to be counted in the Census, which, among other things, determines the cities’ shares of federal and state funding.
“It’s worrisome that participation is not taking place as we had hoped, considering that it’s so easy to answer the questionnaire and it takes so little time,” said Carmen Juarez, Somerton’s community development director and a member of the local Committee for a Complete Count.
“We need people to understand how important the census count is and how important it is for them to respond to the questionnaire.”
Social distancing measures prompted by the coronavirus forced the committee to cancel various events and activities planned in the south county to promote participation in the census, she said.
“Perhaps it’s an advantage that a lot of people are at home (because of social distancing) and can take the time to answer the questionnaire,” she said. “We are asking them to do it. The motto we have is that the Census questionnaire only takes 10 minutes to complete, but the benefits are for 10 years.”
Because of the pandemic, the period for people to complete the questionnaires has been extended from July 31 to Aug. 14. But even so, Juarez fears the farm workers who live in the area are starting to leave to work in harvest seasons in California and elsewhere before being counted in the Census as residents here.
“Wherever we can, we are reminding them and all residents of the need to respond to the questionnaire,” Juarez said.
She said local schools are helping the committee by handing out 10,000 fliers to remind residents to take part in the Census.
“Here the Somerton Elementary School District is helping us by distributing fliers with (carryout) breakfasts and lunches that are handed out to students at the five schools,” said Juarez. “We hope that residents get involved and answer the questionnaire soon.”
The Committee of a Complete Count is scheduled to meet April 15 to review the response rate as of that date and to consider additional steps to encourage residents to be counted.
The Census Bureau will eventually send out enumerators to those households that have yet to respond, she said, but the surest way for residents to be included in the 2020 count is to complete the questionnaire themselves.
Jose Guzman, the planning and zoning director of San Luis, said concerns about the coronavirus has distracted residents’ attention from the Census.
“COVID-19 is the center of attention right now,” he said. “We have to start looking at how to motivate the people to answer the questionnaire.”
He said one incentive that is about to be offered in San Luis is to boost Census participation is to raffle televisions and computer tablets among households that have been counted.
Residents can complete the Census survey online at www.my2020census.gov or by telephone at 844-330-2020, for English speakers, or 844-468-2020, for Spanish speakers.