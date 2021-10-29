Centennial Middle School will be closed Friday as a safety precaution due to an online threat, Crane School District announced Thursday night.
The Yuma Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the online threat that was made Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, the department received information about a possible threat of violence to occur at Centennial Middle School on Friday.
Franklin said the threat was seen on social media and was reported by the Crane School District and several parents.
“We appreciate the members of our community who alerted us to this incident and gave us the opportunity to verify the threat,” said Franklin
As YPD was still investigating the threat as of Thursday night, Crane’s Community Relations Coordinator Rosie Peña stated that the district has no additional details.
“We prioritize the safety of our learning community–students, staff and guests–and take every potential threat very seriously,” said Peña in the announcement. “We thank you in advance for your understanding and your help in keeping our learning community safe.”
Peña also expressed that the district is appreciative of YPD’s assistance.
Franklin affirmed that the Yuma Police Department takes all school threats very seriously and will investigate each and every one of them.
The school is expected to resume classes on Monday, Nov. 1, unless otherwise indicated via school/district communications, Crane noted.
All other Crane School District schools will remain open, the district said.
The Yuma Police Department asks anyone with any information about this case to call YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.