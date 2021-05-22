When it comes to making smart choices online, exercising common sense is part of the Centennial Middle School curriculum.
Recently named a “Common Sense School” for its participation in national nonprofit Common Sense’s digital citizenship program, Centennial has worked throughout the last year to connect critical thinking with responsible technology use in order to empower students’ learning, creativity and participation.
The curriculum was integrated into seventh- and eighth-grade social studies amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, which thrust students into a tech-saturated world full of virtual learning and daily Zoom sessions.
“We wanted our students to be more aware of how the internet, how their iPad, how all the devices they have play into their role as citizens within our community,” said Centennial’s assistant principal, Sonya Green. “The lessons were really pertinent to real-life things that could happen with our young students. We wanted to basically empower them and lay a foundation for them in understanding how to use technology and digital media.”
According to CommonSense.org, each lesson of the research-based curriculum is designed to address real challenges and digital dilemmas today’s students encounter and, in turn, equip them with the necessary skills to succeed as digital learners, leaders and citizens of tomorrow.
Part of learning to take ownership of one’s digital life, according to Green, includes addressing ethical challenges like cyber bullying, misinformation and balancing online content consumption with social and emotional wellbeing. Through Common Sense, Centennial’s students have become more literate when it comes to identifying credible media sources, managing online relationships and practicing internet safety.
These lessons have produced quick and effective results, Green said, as teacher-submitted technology referrals for student misuse have decreased by 83% since Centennial introduced the curriculum.
“We still have technology referrals, but nowhere near the extent that we did before,” Green said. “Our students understand that whatever they do on the internet stays on the internet; they are understanding that there is a digital footprint involved in this. It’s helped our school overall.”
Centennial’s educators also gathered a few takeaways from the lessons, a key one being the magnitude of digital issues students regularly confront.
“They were made aware of what’s going on in social media – it’s not just cyber bullying, it’s also the propaganda involved, it’s the subliminal messages you get from social media that our students are facing now,” Green said. “It’s a completely different world now than it was when all of us were in middle school.”
The main difference between then and now, Green added, is just how integral of a role technology plays in students’ lives.
“You won’t see a student that does not have a cell phone,” Green said. “This generation and even the generations to come, they are born automatically having technology with them. Because of that, they need to be taught to become responsible – understanding and knowing what it is to go into social media and use the technology in a way that is advantageous to them without hurting someone else.”
Centennial’s Common Sense certification is good through 2022. In order to earn the distinction, school staff participated in a series of professional development webinars, implemented the curriculum into the classroom and bolstered family engagement through newsletters that offered tips and key information on maintaining healthy citizenship in the digital age.
“The more that we make our students aware of technology and social media, the better equipped they are to know what to do and what not to do,” Green said. “Giving our students those tools, teaching them those digital life skills, is so important.”