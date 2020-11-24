In a press release issued Monday afternoon, Crane School District announced the temporary closure of Centennial Middle School following an increase in positive COVID-19 cases on site. The decision was made “in close coordination” with the Yuma County Public Health Services District, Crane said.
According to the school district, parents should expect to receive remote learning instructions from the school on Tuesday before the extended holiday weekend commences. The school is expected to remain in a remote learning format until Jan. 4, though this target date is subject to change based on recommendations from the Yuma County Public Health Services District and Crane School District administration.
According to the district’s active COVID-19 case count, accessible by selecting “COVID-19 District Response” at www.craneschools.org, the school reported two new cases on campus this week; one on-campus case and five remote learning cases were reported for the week of Nov. 15-21.
“We understand that our community may be curious to know additional details,” the district said. “Out of respect for our students and their families, and in alignment with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) privacy laws, we must maintain confidentiality.”
On-site support services for remote learning will be offered in accordance with Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-41 until the school is able to reopen for in-person learning. Families in need of these services are encouraged to contact the school at 928-373-3300.
“We encourage families to only use the service if absolutely necessary,” the district said, noting that transportation services will not be provided during the closure.
Curbside meals will be distributed at Centennial Middle School, located at 2650 W. 20th St., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday while the closure persists.
For school-specific questions, parents and guardians can contact their respective school offices by phone; this information is available at www.craneschools.org, as is the district’s mitigation plan for temporary school closures and other COVID-19 related topics.
In-person instruction will continue on all other Crane campuses. Informational updates will be released online via the district’s social media platforms as well as www.craneschools.org.