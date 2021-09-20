Centennial Middle School students were busy recently as they began setting up what the science teachers call “stemAZing” garden beds. The project comes as a hands-on learning experience for science students where they will study cross-cutting concepts such as the science of agriculture, the mathematics and teamwork of building the beds and the relationship between these concepts and the community of Yuma.
The idea began with Centennial’s four science teachers: Stefanie Littlewood-Moody, Karla Jones, Melanie Andrews and Cynthia Brewer. Hoping to provide an experience from which students could learn plenty, the teachers plan to connect as much as they can to the project.
“I’m so excited to get it started and to have them see what it’s like in the community to be growing things,” said Brewer. “It connects in so many ways with what’s going on – to the Colorado River, droughts, crops and growth. It’s not just a garden outside the window.”
Jones noted that the students will have much to work with and compare. Each science classroom, for example, has two aquaponic systems and one hydroponic system. With the garden beds located in different parts of campus, students can see the difference between these systems as well as the effects of different amounts of sunlight.
Littlewood-Moody also expressed gratitude for the support from Heidi Jones of the Yuma Arizona Business and Education Coalition. With her help, the school was able to make the project a reality. Thanks to Jones’ efforts, Centennial received wood from Southwest Lumber, the aid of a project manager and tools from Pilkington Construction, volunteers from the United States Marine Corps and seeds from Keithly-Williams Seeds and Top Flavor Farms.
As the students began to work on the beds, the excitement was visible.
“My favorite thing is getting to help,” said student Issael Padilla. “It was great that everyone was working as a team. The work was done evenly.”
Fellow students Sherman Acosta and Zachary Pierce shared with the Sun that they had past experience growing plants with their grandparents, but felt excitement over having more resources to work with and getting to grow vegetables.
Another student, Mario Lopez, was looking forward to working alongside Marines as his father had served in the Army.
Not all students were able to participate in building the beds, but Littlewood-Moody assured them that everyone will be able to participate in the project as the time comes to put in soil and grow the plants.
Among the many students from each of Littlewood-Moody’s classes who helped each period, several had stayed to help the whole day: Ricardo Bentencourt, Reyli Perez, Omar Gutierrez-Solano, Issael Padilla, Zachary Pierce, Max Sharrar, Abram Clark, Alexander Lastra and Sherman Acosta.
“My students are so awesome,” she said. “I want them to see that what we’re learning in science isn’t a one-time thing – that they can do this on their own and it does apply to their everyday lives.”