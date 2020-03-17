Yuma Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel said Monday that the hospital is prepared to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and is taking the precautions to fight its spread.
Trenschel said YRMC is prepared to test anyone whose symptoms or travel history matches what Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines identify as needing testing.
YRMC does not have test kits in-house, but they are still testing by taking swabs of saliva and sending the samples to the Mayo Clinic in New York for testing. The Mayo Clinic works with the CDC to conduct the testing.
Trenschel said he’s confident in the testing method they have, which is the same testing method they have used during past influenza outbreaks.
“If you come in with symptoms, you will be tested,” he said. “Only people with symptoms will be tested, and those are patients who match the CDC criteria for symptoms.”
So far, Trenschel said that the hospital has administered fewer than five tests and none has come back positive. Though those numbers seem relatively small, Trenschel said YRMC takes the testing process seriously.
“We don’t want to minimize the importance of getting tested if you have the symptoms,” he said. “We know the symptoms and the travel or contact criteria that the CDC has. If you are displaying those symptoms or you match that criteria, you need to be tested, and you need to be at home.”
Trenschel added whether people are insured will have no effect on whether they are tested.
“Whether you have insurance or not doesn’t determine the care or assistance you’ll get,” he said. “You should still come and see us.”
YRMC doesn’t charge for the testing, and Trenschel said that if test kits become widely available, patients wouldn’t have to pay for them.
YRMC also put in place precautions on Monday that will limit the number of people who can visit the hospital or its facilities.
Among the precautions, YRMC now asks that visitors 17 years old and younger don’t visit the hospital or any YRMC clinics or facilities. Visiting hours are now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients can receive only one visitor at a time, and visitors waiting to see a patient will be asked to wait at home instead of in lobbies, hallways or waiting areas.
All visitors to the main hospital, YRMC Cancer Center and ambulatory clinics will now be screened for symptoms including cough, fever and/or shortness of breath, and admitted visitors will have to wear a wristband that lets them through.
Trenschel is also taking precautions with the staff. He said that he’s ready to adjust schedules if necessary and some staff members are able to work remotely. “In fact, we encourage them to work remotely if they’re able to,” he said.
Clinics like Sunset Health have said that they are worried about the amount of personal protective equipment available, but Trenschel said that YRMC is well stocked and ready because the hospital started preparing for this early.
“We have 2,500 staff. We have an emergency response team that is prepared for COVID. We have staff thinking about this as an eventuality,” he said. “Right now, staff is not an issue.”
Less than half of the hospital beds are occupied right now, Trenschel said, and it has enough ventilators. All of the hospital’s inventory is at par levels, he said, which means that YRMC has a cushion in case of a sudden spike in demand.
Trenschel said that the hospital is considering stopping elective procedures, however, to reduce staff time in the hospital and limit resource use.
“At a point where staffing becomes a problem, we would have to cancel [elective procedures].” he said. “Right now it’s not that serious.”
Trenschel said that hospital staff is closely monitoring how elective procedures are affecting supply levels. The goal, he said, is to use what the hospital has “strategically and judiciously.”
The hospital has been working closely with local leaders as well so they know how the hospital is doing. Trenschel said he is in frequent contact with Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and Yuma County’s Health Services District to make sure they know how the hospital is doing and to alert them if any additional help becomes necessary.
The hospital is very prepared, Trenschel said, and is ready to deal with the situation for quite a while.
“We could do this for years if we had to,” he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that we could sustain the facility at this level for a long-time.”