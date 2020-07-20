In conjunction with the state’s nine other community college districts, Arizona Western College hosted a press conference and breakout session Tuesday to discuss programs the institution is developing to bolster the workforce on state and local levels post-pandemic.
As the “backbone” of Arizona’s higher education system, community colleges’ mission to outfit the workforce is more critical now than ever before.
“With the downturn in the economy due to COVID-19, the community college role in workforce training is more important than ever,” said Chris Bustamante, executive director of Arizona Community College Coordinating Council (AC4).
According to Bustamante, two out of every three jobs in Arizona now require additional training outside of high school, making community colleges’ career and technical education programs an attractive pathway for gaining necessary industry certifications.
Echoed by AC4 chairperson J.D. Rotweiler, community colleges appear to be the answer to industries’ need for certified workers.
“As comprehensive community colleges serving both university transfer students and those engaged in career and technical training, we have the agility to quickly respond to the needs of employers,” said Rotweiler.
One of the ways colleges across the Grand Canyon state — including Arizona Western College — are doing this is by offering training through an IT (information technology) certificate program. Part of the “Grow with Google” initiative, the program consists of five core courses, each with its own certificate -- exposure to troubleshooting, customer service, networking, operating systems, administration and security.
According to Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert, Arizona’s community college system is among the first to offer this program on a statewide level.
“Also, the good news is the American Council on Education has recognized this program for purposes of being able to translate certification to (class) credit if a student so chooses,” he said.
COMMUNITY COLLABORATIONS
In addition to the IT certification program, AWC has two other programs set to roll out this fall, and these offerings were largely developed through local partnerships.
Building off of a pre-existing program offered on the high school level through the Southwestern Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY), AWC’s new manufacturing program will train students in a combination of electrical, electronic, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic and computer skills, producing an umbrella of six stackable certificates.
“That is effective use of the public dollar,” said AWC President Daniel Corr. “We don’t want to replicate the very same program in your community college that already exists in your CTED (career and technical education district). We are much stronger when we partner. We’re sharing facilities, we’re sharing equipment, we’re sharing instructional expertise and together, we’re being responsive to our local workforce.”
According to STEDY Superintendent Kevin Imes, this “hand in glove” partnership is an “essential piece” of educational resources here in Yuma that provides a stepping stone to attaining essential skills, regardless of whether the program participant is receiving industry training for the very first time or re-training in order to further advance their career.
“This particular partnership allows us both collaboratively, AWC as well as STEDY, to be able to provide high school students an entry point into the manufacturing industry,” said Imes. “Part of our goal is not only to be able to provide students with a certification as they exit the program, but also to create talent development for our industries. The unique thing that STEDY as well as community colleges have is that they get to serve two populations: those in the educational community and those that are in industry. We are a direct link between those two driving forces.”
According to Imes, no other program like this exists in Arizona.
“Nowhere else will students within the state of Arizona be able to be trained on this equipment as well as to receive this certification at the completion and along the way through their journey,” he said. “This is the way that public education should be — it should be a seamless transfer for students as they matriculate through elementary, middle, high school and into community college and university. I truly believe this relationship is a model for the rest of the state to be able to follow and see how it’s supposed to be done.”
A four-year electrical apprenticeship program developed in partnership with Pilkington Construction is yet another non-traditional certification offering that outfits students with the essential skills and training to be successful in the industry.
“Near and dear” to the heart of Pilkington Construction President Clint Harrington, a Yuma native who found his own professional footing through an apprenticeship program, this particular offering is unique in allowing employers to hire, train and retain their own workers.
“It really benefits my industry to have educated young people coming into the workforce,” Harrington said. “There’s a lot of comments about how there’s not a lot of skilled young people coming into the workforce, and it’s true, and I believe you’re not allowed to complain unless you participate in trying to help guide and form the education for those kids — so that’s what we’re doing.”
Like the manufacturing program, this apprenticeship is not solely aimed toward young industry entrants; according to Harrington, it’s for all ages and stages.
“You don’t have to be a 17-year-old kid coming out of high school to join this apprenticeship program,” he said. “You can be older, you can come back and just pick up some skills that are useful. If you ever have to hook up lights at your house or anything else — I don’t see any downside to it. I’m looking forward to seeing the next round of professionals. They will be the next up-and-coming superstars.”
More information on these offerings as well as AWC’s other career and technical education programs can be found at azwestern.edu/cte.
“The availability of top talent aligned with skills Arizona businesses require is critical in achieving economic prosperity,” said Kalu Wilson, workforce administrator for the Arizona Commerce Authority/Office of Economic Opportunity. “Arizona’s robust community college system ensures students attain industry-recognized skills, certifications and degrees required for the jobs of the future, further enhancing our state’s competitiveness within the global market. Innovative methods of supporting our state’s workforce are more important than ever as we work to navigate the impacts of the public health crisis. As we work to return stronger than before, the leadership from Arizona’s community colleges will be a contributing factor in our state’s recovery.”