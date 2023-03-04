CHAVEZ 1 (copy)

San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel (center) and Vice Mayor Luis Cabrera (left) take part in a ceremony March 1 kicking off the monthlong celebration of the legacy of late farm labor leader Cesar Chavez.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The legacy of late farm labor leader Cesar Chavez will be celebrated in several public events taking place here this month.

The monthlong celebration has been planned by Somos, a local group dedicated to preserving the memory of the founder of the United Farm Workers union, with the help of Harvest Preparatory Academy and San Luis City Hall.

