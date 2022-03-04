SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A flower laying ceremony in Somerton and a flag raising in San Luis this week kicked off a monthlong observance in south Yuma County of the life and legacy of late farm labor leader Cesar Chavez.
Romeo Pina joined elected officials and others as speakers at the flag-raising event in San Luis at the city-owned cultural center named for Chavez. He recalled strikes and demonstrations on behalf of agricultural workers rights led by Chavez, co-founder and head of United Farm Workers.
“They were very difficult times, but we had a leader with clear ideas, a strong and determined leader who, in spite of the obstacles, did not lose faith in the pursuit of his goals.
“Farm laborers and those in all fields need new leaders, determined men and women, people who know the needs of workers and who are proud of their roots,” he added.
Lizette Esparza, today superintendent of the Gadsden Elementary School District, said that as the daughter of a migrant farmworker, she benefited from the labor movement led by Chavez.
“As a migrant girl as I was, I am very grateful for these programs that Cesar Chavez supported. When he advocated for the farmworkers, he also advocated for the children of farmworkers. He made sure there were programs that supported the children,” said Esparza, who attended schools in Arizona and California as she and her family traveled between the two states to work in harvests.
The monthlong observance will continue with these events:
• A Night of Art from 6 to 9 p.m. March at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St. in San Luis.
• A film festival from 6 to 9 p.m. March 30 at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center.
• A Mass at 7 a.m. in Yuma at Immaculate Conception Church, 505 S. Avenue B, and another at 11 a.m. at UFW headquarters in San Luis.
• Following the Mass in San Luis, a march will take place in that city at noon.
For more information about the events, call Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 928-341-8535 or Maria Robles, 928-285-3193.