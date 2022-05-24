Council for Education Travel USA (CETUSA) is reaching out to Yumans who may be interested in hosting their homes to a foreign exchange student or in mentoring one who’s being hosted in the area.
Per a press release from CETUSA, the council is a nonprofit organization that builds international friendships by matching exchange students with host families. The organization has been granted full certification by the Council on Standards for International Educational Travel, which sets standards for international youth exchange programs. The program itself is in accordance with the U.S. Department of State Exchange Visitor J-1 Visa. It was introduced in 1961 under the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange act to bring scholars, professors and students to the U.S. for cultural enlightenment. After World War II, foreign exchange became popular as a way to foster better understanding between nations.
“The aim for foreign exchange programs is to prevent the kind of catastrophe that gave birth to world wars,” CETUSA states in its description of the program. “Programs increased after the Cold War and today play an important role in developing young people into culturally competent global leaders. Students are top of their class and the takeaway opens young minds to the world around them. Connections from both sides of the exchange program enable teenagers to grow into maturity as citizens of the world and eventual leaders of global peace.”
How can Yumans get involved? CETUSA has two options:
- Open your home as a volunteer host family to a foreign exchange student. CETUSA reports that a number of foreign exchange students have requested Arizona for an American high school experience. To host a 10-month stay over this school year, apply today at https://cetusa.org/high-school-exchange-program/host-a-student/.
- Become certified by the U.S. Department of State as a local coordinator to mentor a foreign exchange student with a host family near you. To sign up for training, visit https://cetusa.org/high-school-exchange-program/local-coordinators/.
Local coordinators are provided a stipend per student placed and a monthly stipend to provide support to host families, students and local high schools during the five or 10-month program. To learn more about CETUSA, visit www.cetusa.org. For questions, contact Kim Yeates, the regional director for Yuma and Southern California, at (480) 776-4819 or kim.yeates@cetusa.org.