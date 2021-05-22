The mask mandate for Yuma County buildings will be officially rescinded effective Monday. Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes on Friday updated his previous proclamation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and face coverings.
However, county officials continue to encourage employees and visitors to use hand sanitizer and social distancing in county buildings. “Please consider these precautions in the interest of protecting the health and safety of our fellow employees and the public,” a press release stated.
The change follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance indicating that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by law or ordinance.
In addition, over the past few weeks, cases in Yuma County have continued to fall, and a growing number of studies have shown that vaccines are working. Studies show them to be more than 90% effective in real-world settings, preventing mild and severe disease, hospitalization and death.
The county also noted that vaccines have proven to be effective against variants currently circulating in the community and that those who are vaccinated are less likely to be infected with or spread the virus.
For those not fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends that they continue to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth to help protect themselves and others; stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with them; get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to them; avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces; and wash their hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.