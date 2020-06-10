The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its Facebook chalk art contest “Yuma Springs Into Art.” The chamber held the contest in April, announced the winners in May and recently submitted the results for publication.
The chamber’s Facebook followers judged the contest, and the winners received a $50 gift card.
Winners were “Strong Yuma” by Celeste Ramirez in the Expert category; “Dragon Battle” by Brianna Harpel and Mattaniah Harpel in the Family Animated category; “Missing My Cubs” by Mary Stewart of Palmcroft Elementary in the Business category; and “Yuma Beach” by Emma Huff in the 10 and under category.
The chamber noted that because it received so many entries and excellent submissions, the chamber chose to also honor “Clash of Heroes” by the Dykins Family.
“Thank you everyone for voting. I’m so proud, she’s so talented” said Bianca Ramirez, mother of Celeste Ramirez, winner in the Expert category. She said Celeste has been doing the chalk art “just to put a smile on someone’s face as they go for a neighborhood walk.”
Nichole Harpel, mother of Brianna and Mattaniah, shared her thoughts on the contest: “Congratulations winners! Everyone did such a great job! it was fun seeing and voting on everyone’s creative creations!”
The winners chose gift cards from these chamber members: Cracker Barrel, DaBoyz Pizza and Pasta, El Charro Cafe, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Walmart.