PHOENIX – Arizona finally got its 11 electoral votes for Joe Biden counted late Wednesday after Congress reconvened – and after a majority of federal lawmakers rejected claims on how the tally here was unreliable.
The ratification of the 10,457-vote victory for the president elect came after just six senators refused to accept the results.
In the House, the number of foes was larger at 121. But that that compares with 303 who found the objection led by Arizona Republican Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs to be not credible.
Foes raised a series of arguments about what went wrong. But the story behind each of them is more complex.
Biggs in particular cited what he said were 32,000 illegal votes.
What actually happened is a federal judge agreed with two groups who said the pandemic interfered with their ability to register to vote by the Oct. 5 deadline. He gave them – and everyone else – until Oct. 23.
That decisions was overturned by the 9th Circuit of Appeals. But a majority of the three-judge panel said anyone who had registered in the interim could vote in the general election.
Biggs said that was “without justification’’ and that the inclusion of those voters makes the results of the entire election suspect.
The actual tally of people registered in that period according to the secretary of state’s office was 35,134.
But what Biggs did not say is that more member of his own Republican Party signed up during that period than Democrats: 10,922 versus 8,292. There also were 15,422 independents and 498 Libertarians.
Federal lawmakers seeking to disallow the results and demand and audit argued that it’s irrelevant that state and federal judges had rejected various claims of fraud and irregularity. They said these lawsuit were tossed on technical grounds and that courts never actually addressed the merits of the allegations.
But that fails to tell the whole story.
Consider the claim of the Arizona Republican Party over the audit procedures used in Maricopa County.
Party lawyers argued the Arizona law requires the sampling of ballots of 2% of precincts to compare the machine tally with a hand count. Instead, the county – and some others – audited the ballots of 2% of vote centers, centralized locations where anyone could cast a ballot rather than going to his or her own home precinct.
Maricopa County Superior Court John Hannah said the party waited far too long to bring its suit.
He pointed out that Maricopa County used voting centers in the presidential preference election in March and in the state’s primary in August – and that the party didn’t object to the audit procedures in either case. In fact, Hannah said, the state GOP did not raise any concerns ahead of the Nov. 3 general election even though the county informed Republican and Democratic party officials about the upcoming audit process.
But even if that were not the case, Hannah said the challengers were misreading the law.