The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, will hold the third Virtual Lunch and Learn at 11 a.m. Wednesday “to help keep businesses and citizens alike informed during these unprecedented times,” noted John Courtis, the chamber’s executive director.
Julie Engel, GYEDC president and CEO, will present an “impressive” panel for a “COVID-19 Conversation with the Arizona Commerce Authority.” Viewers will be able to hear from and ask questions of Arizona’s experts on the current condition and what steps will be taken for the “bounce back.”
The members of the panel are Paul Hughes, vice president of the ACA Business Development; Keith Watkins, ACA rural and legislation executive vice president; Dave Garafano, ACA executive vice president of the manufacturing extension partnership; and Robert Theobald, ACA director of small business services.
Each panelist will give an 8-10 minute presentation with PowerPoint slides, and Courtis will direct questions after the last speaker has presented.
The Lunch and Learn can be viewed on either the GYEDC or the chamber’s Facebook page. The Lunch and Learn series is sponsored by 1st Bank Yuma, AEA Federal Credit Union, RL Jones Insurance Services, Yuma Investment Group, Yuma Regional Medical Center and the Yuma Sun.
For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.