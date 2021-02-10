Tuesday’s change-of-plea hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to allegedly luring a minor for sexual exploitation was postponed due to a change in the plea agreement.
In asking the court for a 30-day continuance, attorney Josh Cordova explained to the court that a modification has been made to the original plea that was offered to his client.
He further stated that he needs the time to go over the change with his client before proceeding. He made no mention as to what the change was.
Cordova represents Scott Nelson Adams, who has been charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing obscene material to a minor, both of which are felonies. Adams, remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, granted Cordova’s request and scheduled Nelson’s next court hearing for 2 p.m. on March 9.
Adams was arrested in August 2019 by the Yuma Police Department’s Child, Family and Sex Crimes Unit in the 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
The victim in this case is under the age of 15. Adams and the victim were not known to each other prior to the contact, which according to Yuma police was made through social media.
