The former Marine accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl could possibly plead guilty to the charges against him at his next hearing, which has been scheduled for later this month.
Attorney Michael Donovan, in providing an update on the status of the case in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday, said he had met with the prosecutor in a settlement and that they have reached a resolution.
As such, Donovan asked the court to set a change-of-plea hearing for his client, Jaylen Jackson, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
Jackson, who appeared at the hearing via video feed from the courtroom inside the jail, has been charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15. Both charges carry mandatory prison sentences if convicted at trial.
After hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, scheduled Jackson’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Jackson was taken into custody at approximately 2:10 a.m. at the front gates of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on April 22.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 11:36 p.m. April 21, officers responded to a report of a sexual offense at Friendship Park, in the 1600 block of West 34th Place.
During the course of the investigation, information was developed that led to Jackson’s arrest.
