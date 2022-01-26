The Somerton man charged in connection to robbing a bank in Yuma could have an opportunity to accept a possible plea agreement with prosecutors later next month.
As of Tuesday, however, 34-year-old Victor Zavala remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $50,000 bond, as he awaits trial on two counts of armed robbery and one count of robbery.
In updating the court on the status of the case, prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office asked for a continuance, saying that plea offers have been made and that they were currently going through the victim notification process.
She added that Zavala also has another case against him in which charges have been requested, but she expects it will also be resolved through the pleas Zavala has been offered.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Gallagher’s request and scheduled Zavala’s next appearance for 8:30 a.m. on February 22.
Zavala is being represented by attorney Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office.
Zavala was arrested at approximately 1:24 p.m. Nov. 4 when an off-duty officer spotted a suspicious vehicle that had driven around the Washington Federal Bank, 100 E. 32nd St., multiple times.
When officers searched his car following the traffic stop, they found evidence allegedly connecting him to the Oct. 27 armed robbery of the same branch bank. Yuma police did not release any information as to what the evidence was.
The initial investigation into that armed robbery revealed that an unknown male, now believed to be Zavala, entered the bank and demanded money.
While a gun was not seen, the suspect held an unknown covered object in his hand.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene, heading west on 32nd Street.