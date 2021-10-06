Yuma City Administrator Phillip Rodriguez, who has been charged with causing a crash and then leaving the scene, is expected to change his plea to “guilty “ to one or more of the charges against him.
According to Justice Court documents, Rodriguez, who previously entered “not guilty” pleas to the charges against him in June, now has a change-of-plea hearing scheduled in Yuma Justice Court for 11 a.m. on Dec. 6
Rodriguez was cited and released on June 3 at 9:33 a.m. following a two-vehicle, non-injury collision that happened in the westbound lanes on Interstate 8 near mile marker 6-1/2.
Court records indicate that Rodriguez was allegedly driving a grey 2020 Toyota SUV station wagon when he allegedly collided with another vehicle and did not remain at the scene.
He was later cited for two misdemeanor offenses, which are failure to notify in an accident with an unattended vehicle and false report to law enforcement.
He was also cited for making an unsafe lane change, which is a civil traffic offense.
In a written motion filed on Oct. 1, Rodriguez’s attorney, Andrew Breavington, of the Phoenix-based Law Firm of Mitchell, Stein, Carey and Chapman, requested Tuesday’s pre-trial conference, which was to be held telephonically, be vacated.
In the motion, Breavington stated that both parties have reached a resolution in the matter and requested that a change-of plea hearing be scheduled.
Since the prosecution did not object, the request was granted. Details of the plea agreement won’t be known until accepted in open court. Rodriguez must appear in person for the hearing.
Breavington, in a previously released prepared written statement, said neither his law firm or Rodriguez would be making any additional comments in regard to the case.