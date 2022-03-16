On March 16, 1872, the first edition of the Arizona Sentinel was printed – and the roots of the Yuma Sun were planted.
Throughout the last 150 years, that newspaper has merged with others: the Yuma Examiner, the Yuma Southwest, The Sun, the Yuma Valley News and more.
And if our presses could talk, the stories they could tell would be tremendous – after all, our story began when Yuma was still called Arizona City, long before Arizona became a state.
Every day, our newspaper tells the story of us, the people and organizations who make this community not only survive but thrive.
We’re proud of our history, and excited to share it with you, readers.
Our extended history is included inside the newest edition of BIZ magazine, which can be found inside this edition of the Yuma Sun for home subscribers. It’s also available for free online at https://yumasun.pressreader.com/biz.
And one more note. You may have noticed a change at the top of the paper. We’ve adjusted our year and issue dates to tie to the Arizona Sentinel’s beginning, making this the 1st edition of our 150th year. After all, that’s where this journey began – and it’s important to honor those ties.
Thanks so much for reading, Yuma!