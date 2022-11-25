Charges against the four Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma who were involved in an incident at the San Diego Zoo have been dismissed.
According to spokesperson Tanya Sierra, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office decided on Nov. 7 to dismiss the case against all four Marines “in the interest of justice.”
“After a negotiated agreement, we agreed to dismiss the case after six months of no new violations of the law and full payment of restitution,” Sierra wrote in an email to the Yuma Sun.
She added the Yuma Marines together paid a total of $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo.
The Yuma Marines, who each had been charged with one felony count of vandalism and were facing up to three years in prison, are Sgt. Jacob Dean Bauer, Lance Cpl. Brayden Stone Posey, Cpl. Brandon Gregory Cook and Lance Cpl. Marquette Alexander Williams.
While riding the Skyfari Aerial Tram, they allegedly rocked their gondola back and forth so much on Jan. 29 that it caused an emergency shut down and caused damage. Around 100 people were stranded on the ride.
Although no injuries were reported, it took the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department more than two hours to safely return all of the passengers who were trapped on the ride back to the ground.
At the time of the incident the Yuma Marines were assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225 (VMFA 225), which is known as the “Vikings” and flies the F-35B Lightning.
The squadron was temporarily at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to take part in the Winter Fury 22 training exercise, which was being held in San Diego that month.
The Marine Corps Times also reported that following a command investigation, 3rd Marine Air Wing leadership had addressed the matter appropriately.