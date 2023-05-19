Both teenagers arrested in connection to last weekend’s shooting at a house party that left two dead and five injured were arraigned in Yuma Justice Court on Thursday, where only one of them had charges filed against them.
Jose Lopez, 18, who appeared in custody with attorney Ray Hanna by his side, was informed by Judge Gregory Stewart during his arraignment that a criminal complaint had been filed against him.
Hanna, who is the head of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, was only appearing on Lopez’s behalf for the hearing, in which Lopez was charged with seven felony offenses.
Those offenses, Stewart, said were two counts of first-degree murder and a total of five counts of aggravated assault, which was one for each person wounded in the shooting.
In addition to assigning an attorney to represent him in future proceedings, Stewart also scheduled Lopez’s next court appearance for 4 p.m. on May 26 for a preliminary hearing.
His case, however, will likely go before the grand jury before then.
When the matter of bond was addressed, prosecutor Joshua Daivs Salisbury informed the court that the state still maintained that no bond was appropriate in the case.
When given the opportunity to address the court, the father of one of the victims also requested that Lopez be held without bond.
Lopez was ordered held without bond.
When 19-year-old Aden Arviso appeared before Stewart in a separate hearing, he was informed that no criminal complaint had been filed against him because prosecutors from the Yuma County Attorney’s Office were requesting additional follow-up information.
Charges, however, could still be filed against Arviso at a later date, and if that were to happen, he would likely be summoned back to court.
Arviso had initially been facing charges of false reporting and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 3800 block of South J Edward Drive for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found several people with gunshot wounds.
Ande Blackthunder, 20, and 19-year-old Danny Garcia were both killed in the shooting and the five others ranging in age from 15 to 19 were wounded.
Lopez and Arviso were arrested Monday after a search warrant was served at a home in the 4700 block of West 19th Place
Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity said at a press conference on Tuesday that the party was intended to be for a small group of friends but more than 100 people showed up after the location was posted on social media.
Additionally, several weapons, which are awaiting forensic testing, were recovered at the scene and more than 30 rounds were fired during the incident.