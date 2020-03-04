The Yuma man who allegedly ran over a pedestrian’s foot before crashing his vehicle into a light pole while fleeing from U.S. Customs officers at the San Luis Port of Entry on Friday was informed of the charges against him during his arraignment in South County Justice Court on Tuesday.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Juan Guerrero via video feed from the Yuma County jail, 50-year-old Thomas Andrew Howard was told that a criminal complaint had been filed against him, charging him with three felony offenses, including importation of dangerous drugs.
The other two charges, Judge Guerrero continued, were aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine.
In addition to ordering that Howard remain held on a $150,000 bond, Judge Guerrero also scheduled his next court appearance - a preliminary hearing - for 2 p.m. on March 10.
A preliminary hearing is a hearing at which the judge decides, not whether the defendant is “guilty” or “not guilty,” but whether there is enough evidence to force the defendant to stand trial.
Since Howard could not afford to hire his own attorney, Judge Guerrero also appointed the Yuma County Public Defenders Office to assign an attorney from its office to represent him.
According to a news release from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Howard was attempting to drive into the country through the San Luis Port of Entry at approximately 6:49 p.m. Friday.
However, when a Customs officer noticed some discrepancies in Howard’s vehicle, instead of going to the secondary inspection area as he was instructed to do, he fled the primary inspection lane at high speed, nearly hitting an officer.
He was later located in a heavily-trafficked pedestrian and vehicle area of Main Street, where he reportedly was still driving at a high rate of speed and reportedly struck multiple curbs and a pedestrian before hitting a light pole and disabling his vehicle.
According to YCSO, Howard tried to flee on foot and was restrained by witnesses of the collision, who held him at the scene until he was taken into custody by Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) agents.
A Customs and Border Protection K-9 unit also responded to the scene and alerted to a spare tire located in the bed of Howard’s truck.
The vehicle was taken back to the port for further inspection, where YCNTF agents assisted the San Luis Police Department and Customs officers in searching the vehicle.
During the search 55 packages of methamphetamine were found hidden in the spare tire. Additional packages were also found inside the vehicle. Combined, the packages weighed over 50 pounds and had an estimated street value of $52,000.
Howard was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on suspicion of transportation of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
