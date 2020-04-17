A criminal complaint was filed Thursday against the 70-year-old man arrested earlier this week in connection to a stabbing that happened after a short stand-off at his residence.
Appearing for his arraignment hearing by video feed from the county jail, Jeffrey Schmidt was informed by Justice of the Peace pro tem Darci Weede that prosecutors from the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, after reviewing the evidence in the case, had filed a criminal complaint against him, charging him with three felony offenses.
Those charges, she continued, are attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Attorney Theodore Abrams of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, represented Schmidt for the purpose of the hearing only.
In addition to ordering that Schmidt’s bail remain as the $250,000 bond it had been set at during a previous hearing, Weede also scheduled his next court appearance as a preliminary at 4 p.m. on May 4.
She further advised Schmidt that it was likely that his case would go before the grand jury by then, and if that were to happen his case would go to Superior Court instead.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 6:18 p.m. Monday officers responded to the 200 block of West 8th Street for a report of an aggravated assault.
When officers arrived on scene they found a 43-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening, but serious, injuries.
The suspect, now identified as Schmidt, was later located in the area and, after a short stand-off, was taken into custody without incident.
There were reports of a verbal altercation prior to the incident, according to Yuma police, who said that Schmidt fled back to his residence, which is in the same trailer park, afterward.