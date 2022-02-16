Two former employees of the Child Development Center at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma have plead not guilty to charges related to child abuse.
Indictments were handed down Monday in Yuma County Superior Court against Valerie McKinstry and Katherine McCombs, who are both 27.
McKinstry, who appeared in person before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, has been charged with 13 counts of intentional child abuse, while McCombs, who appeared telephonically, is charged with seven counts of the same offense.
McCombs currently resides in California.
These charges are considered Class 4 felonies by the state of Arizona and for this case, allege that the defendants intentionally or knowingly caused a child to suffer physical injury or abuse.
The charges follow a 10-month investigation in which McKinstry and McCombs allegedly abused children on various instances between December 2020 and March 2021.
MCAS Yuma learned of the alleged abuse in March of 2021 after reviewing surveillance camera footage inside the Child Development Center and informed Yuma police.
McKinstry and McCombs were issued a summons to appear at the conclusion of the investigation.
McKinstry and McCombs’s next court appearance has been scheduled in March.