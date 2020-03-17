Charges filed against former teacher-coach in luring case

A criminal complaint alleging two felony offenses was filed Monday afternoon in Yuma Justice Court against the 59-year-old former Yuma Catholic High School teacher who allegedly had inappropriate communications with a female student.
When Craig Gillespie appeared for his arraignment before Justice of the Peace pro tem Darci Weede, he was formally advised of his rights and the charges the Yuma County Attorney’s Office had filed against him, which were aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
When bond was addressed, Judge Weede ordered that it remain at the $300,000 cash-only amount it was set at during a previous hearing. She also scheduled Gillespie’s next court appearance for 4 p.m. on March 20 for a preliminary hearing.
A preliminary hearing is a hearing at which the judge decides, not whether the defendant is “guilty” or “not guilty,” but whether there is enough evidence to force the defendant to stand trial.
The case, however, will likely go before the grand jury first, which will make that determination instead.
If Gillespie were to post bond he is to report to pre-trial services, which would supervise his release.
According to Yuma police, on Tuesday the administration at Yuma Catholic High School became aware of a teacher having inappropriate communications with a female student and immediately reported the matter to the Yuma Police Department.
Detectives from YPD’s Child, Family, and Sex Crimes Unit then investigated the allegations and confirmed that Gillespie had allegedly solicited a female student to engage in sex.
Gillespie, who was immediately terminated, taught English and was also in his first season as the coach of the girls soccer team. He had been a teacher at the school for the past three years.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact YPD Detective Tom Slade at 928-373-4778, or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
