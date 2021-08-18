The 35-year-old man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three patients at Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he had been employed, returned to Yuma Justice Court on Tuesday for his arraignment.
During the hearing, Justice of the Peace pro tem Yolonda Torok informed Jose Arias that a criminal complaint had been filed against him, charging him with 10 felony offenses.
Although Califano waved reading of the complaint and further advisement of his client’s right, court records indicate Arias has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual abuse and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.
Yuma police arrested Arias at approximately 10:45 p.m. Friday following an investigation that he allegedly sexually assaulted and abused three adult male patients at the hospital between December 2020 and August 2021.
When the matter of bond was addressed, Phoenix attorney Kristopher Califano, who represents Arias, requested that his client’s bail be reduced significantly or that he be released on his own recognizance and fitted with an ankle monitor.
Califano explained that his Arias, who is a registered nurse, should not be considered a flight risk because he has no previous criminal record, and has lived in Yuma for the past 25 years.
He further added that his client has three adopted children and over 60 family members who live in the area, so he has strong ties to the community.
Prosecutor Dallin Marcy, of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, objected, saying Arias is facing multiple prison mandatory offenses that by law must be served consecutively.
He continued by explaining that Arias is charged with seven such offenses, and if he were to go to trial and be convicted of them, he would be facing a combined 35 years in prison if he received the presumptive sentence for each.
“He took advantage of people at their most vulnerable condition, seeking medical help,” Marcy said.
One of Arias’ victims was also present for the hearing and addressed the court through a prepared statement read by a victim’s advocate, which asked that he remain in custody.
Upon hearing from both counsel Judge Torok denied Califano’s request and ordered that Arias’ bail be set as a $1 million cash-only bond.
She also ordered that if Arias was to post bond, he must report to the Yuma County Probation Department and be placed under the supervision of pretrial services.
Arias’ next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for 4 p.m. on Aug. 24. His case, however, will likely go before the grand jury before then. If that does happen his next hearings will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
