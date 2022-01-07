The 49-year-old man arrested in connection to a disturbance at the Yuma hotel where he works returned to Yuma Justice Court on Tuesday for his arraignment.
During the hearing, Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart informed Joseph William Ireland that a criminal complaint had been filed against him, charging him with five felony offenses.
Ireland, who has posted bail, appeared out-of-custody for the hearing.
Although attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who was appointed to represent Ireland for the hearing, waived the reading of the complaint and further advisement of his client’s rights. Stewart stated that all of the charges were aggravated assault.
When conditions of release were discussed, Tesoriero requested that since his client had already posted bond, that he not be placed under the supervision of pre-trial services.
Stewart, however, denied Tesoriero’s request, citing that Ireland had prior misdemeanor and felony convictions, a failure to appear from two years ago, and a current non-extraditable warrant out of Illinois dating back to 2010.
In addition to ordering that Ireland report to the Yuma County Probation Office following the hearing, Stewart scheduled his next court appearance for 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 for a preliminary hearing.
According to Yuma police, the incident happened at approximately 6:48 p.m. on Monday, with officers responding to the Budgetel, located in the 1600 block of South Arizona Avenue, for a report of an aggravated assault. The initial investigation revealed that Ireland allegedly approached and confronted five individuals who were staying at the hotel with a handgun.
It was reported that Ireland allegedly pointed the gun at the individuals and waved it around.
“This was a disturbance between an employee and some people who were staying at the hotel,” Sgt. Lori Franklin previously stated.
The handgun was located and determined to have been a BB gun. There were no reports of any injuries.
Ireland was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on five counts of aggravated assault, which are class 3 felonies.