The civilian employee front gate guard at Yuma Proving Ground who was arrested in connection to sexually abusing three juveniles returned to Yuma Justice Court on Friday for his arraignment.
During what was a very brief hearing, Justice of the Peace pro tem Darci Weede informed Roberto Garcia that a criminal complaint had been filed against him, charging him with eight felony offenses.
Those charges, Weeded continued, were molestation of a child, attempted molestation of a child, attempted sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse.
Garcia was also charged with three counts of aggravated assault with sexual motivation.
In addition to ordering that Garcia’s bail remain as a $100,000 cash-only bond, Weeded also appointed the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office to represent him.
Garcia’s next court appearance was also scheduled for 4 p.m. on July 23, for a preliminary hearing.
His case, however, will likely go before the grand jury before then. If that does happen his next court appearance will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
There are at least three victims, all of whom are under the age of 12, and the prosecution expects that there could be more.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:16 a.m. on Tuesday, investigators responded to Amberly’s Place in reference to a possible sexual abuse case.
While there they interviewed two juvenile victims who disclosed that they had been molested and assaulted on separate occasions.
From there, investigators went to YPG where they spoke to, and later arrested Garcia.
Garcia, who in addition to working on base also resided there, was initially booked into the Yuma County jail on the three charges.
YPG spokesperson Mark Schauer said Garcia’s duties pertained only to securing the perimeter of the installation.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.