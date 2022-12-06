Felony charges of misconduct involving weapons and disorderly conduct were filed in Yuma Justice Court on Monday against the man who was arrested last week after police responded to reports of gunfire in the vicinity of Harvest Preparatory Academy.

Abel Marcus Ruiz, 27, who was represented by attorney Ray Hanna, was informed of the charges by Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart during his arraignment.

