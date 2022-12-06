Felony charges of misconduct involving weapons and disorderly conduct were filed in Yuma Justice Court on Monday against the man who was arrested last week after police responded to reports of gunfire in the vicinity of Harvest Preparatory Academy.
Abel Marcus Ruiz, 27, who was represented by attorney Ray Hanna, was informed of the charges by Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart during his arraignment.
Hanna is in charge of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office and was only appearing on Ruiz’s behalf for the hearing.
After finding there was enough probable cause to hold Ruiz on the charges, Stewart assigned a court-appointed attorney to represent him in future proceedings.
He also scheduled Ruiz’s next hearing for 4 p.m. on Dec. 9 and ordered his bond remain at the $25,000 amount it was previously set at.
However, Ruiz’s case is likely to go before the grand jury by then. If that happens, his next hearing will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
Harvest Preparatory Academy was placed on lockdown as a precaution Thursday morning while Yuma police responded to a report of gunshots in the vicinity.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 8:06 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of East 19th Street for a report of shots fired.
The initial investigation revealed that a shot was fired by a man, later identified as Ruiz, who was located in the area and booked into the Yuma County jail following his arrest.
No injuries or damage to property were reported as a result of the incident.