A criminal complaint was filed Wednesday in Yuma Justice Court against the 61-year-old man who allegedly started a fire inside a residence earlier this week.
Appearing by video feed from the county jail, James Lloyd Ebsch was informed by Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart that he had been charged with two felony offenses.
Those offenses, he continued, were arson of an occupied structure and aggravated assault per domestic violence.
When the matter of Ebsch’s bail was addressed, prosecutor Mary White, of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, asked that it not be reduced from the $200,000 cash-only bond it had previously been set at.
She went on to explain that Ebsch allegedly started the fire by pouring gasoline inside his sister’s house, while she was still inside the home, and that he appears to be mentally unstable.
“While there is no indication he tried to hurt his sister, she did sustain serious injuries,” White said. “She has burns to her hands, face and head.”
Attorney Richard Parks, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who was representing Ebsch only for the purpose of the hearing, argued that based on the charges, the bond was excessive.
He added that based on the information currently available in the case a mental health evaluation will likely need to be conducted on Ebsch.
In addition to ordering Ebsch’s bond remain as previously set, Judge Stweart ordered a public defender be appointed to represent him, and scheduled his next court appearance for 4 p.m. on July 22 for a preliminary hearing.
hos case, however, will likely go before the grand jury before then. If that does happen his next hearings will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
On Monday, Jan. 4, at approximately 10:21 a.m. Yuma firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 1300 block of South 8th Avenue.
Once on scene, heavy smoke was seen coming from the residence. Firefighters were able to knock down and bring the fire under control in 10-15 minutes.
While the interior of the home sustained fire and smoke damage, no other surrounding homes were damaged.
Reportedly, two adult males, one of them being Ebsch, and an adult female were home at the time of the fire.
Paramedics treated the female resident at the scene for burns and smoke inhalation. She was then transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and then flown to a Phoenix area hospital for additional treatment.
The initial investigation revealed the fire appeared to have been intentionally started and at approximately 11:31 a.m. Yuma police arrested Ebsch.
He was booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of criminal damage per domestic violence, attempted 1st-degree murder and arson of an occupied structure.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.