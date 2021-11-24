Two counts of first degree murder were among the charges filed in Yuma Justice Court on Tuesday against the 46-year-old man arrested in connection to last weekend’s double homicide.
The indictment returned against Francisco Dominguez also charged him with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of misconduct with weapons.
In addition to setting Dominguez’s next hearing for 4 p.m. on Nov. 30, Justice of the Peace pro tem Yolonda Torok appointed a public defender to represent him.
When the matter of bond was addressed, prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, asked that bail be increased to a $1 million cash-only bond.
The reason for the increase, she explained, was based on the violence, the number of victims and that the murders took place in front of one of the victim’s children.
However, attorney Ray Bustamante of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office called the bond excessive, and said he was not prepared to go over his client’s conditions of release yet because he did not have any of the paperwork.
After explaining to Gallagher that Dominguez’s bond was not the $500,000 she thought it had been set at, Torok ordered it remain at the original $1 million cash-only bond amount.
According to Yuma police, officers responded to the 1200 block of West 3rd Street at approximately 5:16 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two men who had been shot.
The first man, who was later identified as a 43-year-old Pedro Aguayo Ramos, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other man, now known to be 38-year-old Christian Gonzalez, died at 1:30 p.m. the same day at a Phoenix-area hospital.
Yuma police also arrested Dominguez on Saturday.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert