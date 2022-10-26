A criminal complaint was filed Tuesday in Yuma Justice Court against the last of the three people arrested last week after a search warrant was served at a residence.
When 39-year-old Ricky Smith appeared before Justice of the Peace pro tem Yolonda Torok for his arraignment, he was informed that he was being charged with two felony offenses.
Those offenses were possession of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After assigning a court-appointed to represent him, Torok also ordered that Smith’s bond remain at $175,000, which it had been set at during a previous hearing.
Smith’s next hearing was set for 4 p.m. on Oct. 31. His case will likely go before the grand jury by then. If that happens, the next hearing will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
Smith, who appeared in custody at the hearing in a wheelchair, was arrested Thursday morning when members of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) served a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of Walnut Avenue.
When YCNTF members searched the house, with the assistance of Yuma County Sheriff’s Office canine Aisha, they found approximately 810 multi-colored counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, 10.3 grams of methamphetamine, $2,080 dollars in U.S. currency and items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales.
The fentanyl had an estimated street value of $6,480, while the methamphetamine was estimated to be worth $206 when sold on the streets.
Also arrested were 37-year-old Mercedes Ruiz and 63-year-old Johnny Roebuck.
Ruiz, who also remains in custody, has since been charged with four felony convictions, while Roebuck was released after prosecutors declined to file charges against him.