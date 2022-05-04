Felony criminal charges were filed Monday in Yuma Justice Court against the man who allegedly defrauded a victim of cash and cryptocurrency in a fake business start-up scheme.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart, 29-year-old Andres Fernandez was informed of the three charges against him: theft, fraudulent schemes and artifices, and money laundering.
Andres was ordered held on $1 million cash-only bond and was assigned a court-appointed attorney to represent him.
His next court appearance has been scheduled for 4 p.m. May 6 for a preliminary hearing.
The case will likely go before the grand jury before then. If that happens, his next hearing will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, detectives began an investigation several months ago and were able to determine that Fernandez allegedly swindled $775,000 from the victim.
Fernandez is suspected of using the money to buy luxury items, including an exotic vehicle, and to take trips. There are at least four known victims in the case.
Fernandez was arrested last week after investigators and agents with the YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB), the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) served search warrants on his residence and business.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
